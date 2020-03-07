Danny Tidwell, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Contestant, Dead at 35

Danny Tidwell, known for competing on “So You Think You Can Dance”, died on Friday. He was 35.

The news was confirmed by his brother and fellow dancer Travis Wall, who took to his Instagram on Saturday to mourn his sibling’s death. Tidwall competed in the third season of SYTYCD in 2007, finishing as a runner-up.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift,” Wall wrote alongside his post. “I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration.”

“I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you!” he continued. “I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time. 💔💔”

Tidwell was adopted by Wall’s mother at the age of 12.

In a second post, which featured Wall and Tidwell dancing as young boys, Wall wrote: “Danny. Promise me we recreate our first duet together whenever we meet again. Watching this makes me smile. I miss you so much already. #RIP”

Choreographer and actress Debbie Allen also paid tribute to Tidwell on social media.

“Danny Tidwell our beautiful dancing genius ‘Prince amongst Paupers’ you are in God’s Ensemble. We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Crying face🙏🏽Two hearts Love, Mama D,” she tweeted.

“SYTYCD” judge Nigel Lythgoe also tweeted: “We have lost one of the most brilliant dancers we have ever had on SYTYCD. God bless you Danny Tidwell. May your talent shine as brightly in Heaven as it did on Earth. RIP.”

The cause of death is unknown at the time.