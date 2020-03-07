Lil Wayne Drops New Video For ‘Mama Mia’

Lil Wayne has released a music video for his new track, “Mama Mia.”

The track is one of 24 from the hiphop star’s latest album, Funeral.

The colourful music video features mannequins, dancers, a talking baby, and a golden toilet.

Wayne released Funeral back in January.

The rapper was recently revealed as the Robot on “The Masked Singer”.

Earlier this month, Wayne paid tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy in an interview with MTV.

He said: “I think the main thing for me is, what I admire the most is how it evolved.

“He became a champion. It’s very hard to become a champion. Not to mention, he did it again—not to mention, he did it again—not to mention, he did it again and then again.”