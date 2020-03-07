Courteney Cox And Daughter Coco Share Beautiful Cover Of Demi Lovato’s ‘Anyone’

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette are two seriously talented gals!

The mother-daughter duo teamed up to record a beautiful rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.”

While 15-year-old Arquette belts out some incredible vocals, 55-year-old Cox accompanies her on the piano.

Posting the video to Instagram, the “Friends” star joked: “So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

The actress’s star-studded group of friends were clearly impressed by the moving performance.

“GORGEOUS Coco,” wrote Laura Dern, while Charlize Theron reacted with five fire emojis.

The pair previously shared their hilarious dance moves in a video on TikTok.

goodnight to this video of courteney cox and coco and this video ONLY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sGiDxuygDx — röni☆홉⁷🧃☀️ (@miIkybear) January 7, 2020

