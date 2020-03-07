Kelly Reichardt Criticizes ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ For Being Too Macho

Filmmaker Kelly Reichardt has called out Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

According to Reichardt, the movie — which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead roles — is too macho.

“I just don’t understand [macho men] — I don’t get it. It’s beyond my comprehension,” said Reichardt, speaking to Mel Magazine.

She continued: “Like, in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ the idea of the shirtless man on top of the roof — the white man who beats up Bruce Lee, saves the damsel in distress, and sets on fire the ‘scummy hippies’ — I’m just like, ‘Really?’

“People love it, but I don’t understand, especially in the climate we live in, how the macho-man thing just keeps being interesting to anybody.”

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino And Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child Together

The Indie movie maker also talked about the white saviour complex in film

Reichardt said: “The idea of white man as saviour? Please — as if that has any relevance anywhere on the planet. Give me a break. How the semiotics of that — and the mythology of that in the world as we know it — can still exist is quite fascinating… It’s just not my world… It’s just not who’s there [in my movies]. I mean, clearly ‘strong’ men are the weakest people — isn’t the curtain been pulled back [on that]?

RELATED: David Letterman Says Quentin Tarantino Once ‘Beat’ Him ‘To Death’

She added: “If I should happen to come upon [that macho mindset], I’m more taken aback that it can still have any validity.”