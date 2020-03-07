Pregnant Ciara Cancels Upcoming Concert Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

“Level Up” singer Ciara has joined a list of stars who have cancelled upcoming concert dates due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The 34-year-old songstress — who is currently expecting her third child — was set to perform in her home town of Ft. Hood, Texas as part of the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19.

RELATED: Ciara Had To Be Cut Out Of Her Dress By Russell Wilson After The Tom Ford Show

Announcing the cancellation of the show through a statement, Ciara explained: “With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.”

Advising her fans to look after their health, she continued: “I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe.”

RELATED: Ciara Surprises Georgia Students Using STEM To Remix Songs

Ciara told fans that she still hopes to perform in her home town later in the year, adding: “I look forward to being able to bring it to you at a later date in 2020.”

Music acts like Avril Lavigne and BTS have also been forced to cancel scheduled concert dates due to the outbreak.

RELATED: Ciara’s Kids Have The Cutest Response To Her Epic American Music Awards Performance.