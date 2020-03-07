Ruston Kelly And Kacey Musgraves Perform Rare Live Duet During Nashville Concert

Kacey Musgraves dropped by her husband’s sold out show to help out with some backing vocals on Friday, March 7.

The “Space Cowboy” singer joined Ruston Kelly to perform a stripped-back rendition of “Just for the Record” at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Although Musgraves provided background vocals for the studio recording of the track, the pair have rarely performed it together live.

The talented duo wed back in 2017.

Speaking to to Rolling Stone about his wife, Kelly said: “She was such a strong redemptive force in my life.

“I didn’t think I was worthy of anything. She reminded me that it doesn’t matter, that everyone has a past. Someone has to help pick you up somehow.”

Earlier this week, Musgraves announced that she would be organizing a closet sale in order to help victims of the Nashville tornadoes.

Taking to Instagram, the Nashville-based musician said: “Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighbourhood until recently) for years.

“Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t.”

