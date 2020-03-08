Kumail Nanjiani Reveals ‘The Eternals’ Will Feature A Bollywood-Style Dance Number

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are anticipating the release of “The Eternals”, and one of that movie’s stars dropped an intriguing detail about the upcoming movie.

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, appeared on Deadline‘s “New Hollywood” podcast, where he he shared some intel about the film.

“The Eternals”, based on the comic book created by iconic Marvel artist Jack Kirby, are a race of immortal superpowered humanoids involved in an ongoing battle with the less-evolved race of monstrous beings called the Deviants. Nanjiani, 42, plays an Eternal named Kingo in the film, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry.

“A lot of it takes place in the present day. My character, for instance, is like ‘Okay, we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know,’” Nanjiani revealed, explaining that the Eternals maintain secret identities to masquerade as humans.

“So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity,” he shared. “We’re supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star.”

He also marvelled at the diversity of the movie’s multicultural cast. “I remember the first time I went to rehearsal, I walked in and there were all these South Asian people,” he said.

“I was so moved immediately,” he added. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, we went from none of us to so many in one scene.”

“The Eternals” is scheduled to hit theatres on Nov. 6.