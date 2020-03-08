Dolly Parton Wants To Recreate Her 1978 Playboy Cover For Her 75th Birthday

Dolly Parton has some big plans for her 75th birthday, and they involve a set of bunny ears.

The country music icon, who will turn 75 next year, appeared on Australia’s “60 Minutes” and shared how she’d like to celebrate that milestone birthday.

“I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again!” she said, referencing her appearance on Hugh Hefner’s magazine back in 1978, wearing a low-cut black leotard and the iconic bunny ears.

“I thought it would be such a hoot. If they’ll go for it,” she added. “I don’t know if they will.”

Wearing the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and ears, Dolly Parton appeared on the cover of the October 1978 issue of Playboy magazine.

She became the first country singer to pose for the magazine although within very specific parameters that did not include nudity, pic.twitter.com/8kX9nxVN0Q — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 22, 2020

In fact, Parton said she’d even like to wear the same outfit, and thinks she can still pull it off.

“I could probably use it. Maybe. Boobs are still the same! I have my own look. I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much,” she added.

‘When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way,” she joked. “Just thicker makeup, bigger hair!”

You can watch the interview in its entirety in the video above.