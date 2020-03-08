The Queen Invites Prince Harry And Duchess Meghan To Sunday Church Service

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London, the Queen extended an invitation to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to join her at church on Sunday morning.

As People reports, the 93-year-old monarch invited the couple to attend services at Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” a source tells People. “It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.”

Duchess Meghan arrived at church wearing a fascinator-style headpiece and large emerald earrings, while the Queen wore “a light blue ensemble with a matching hat,” People noted.

James Whatling / MEGA

The public gesture from the Queen echoes the words of her earlier statement in response to the couple’s announcement to step away from their royal duties.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” she said. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”