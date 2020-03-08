Rachel Dratch Revives Debbie Downer For ‘SNL’ Coronavirus Sketch

“Saturday Night Live” often receives visits from former cast members, and this week’s Daniel Craig-hosted edition brought the return of an iconic character from the past: Debbie Downer, played by Rachel Dratch.

Debbie’s hilarious ability to find the dark side of any situation was on full display when she attended a wedding reception in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak.

Taking a seat at the table while wearing a gas mask, Dratch was met with rousing applause when she removed the mask to reveal the return of Debbie Downer.

Introducing herself to her table mates, Debbie reveals that she’s the groom’s cousin, “once removed… for trespassing.”

After bumming out the bride and groom and eliciting some opinions on President Trump, Debbie wound up catching the bouquet.

“You know who else loves flowers? Honeybees,” she adds. “Too bad they’re on their way out.”

