Reese Witherspoon Narrates ‘Fierce Queens’, Nature Series About The World’s Most Powerful Female Animals

Reese Witherspoon is lending her voice to a new nature series for the soon-to-launch Quibi streaming platform.

“Ask yourself one question,” the Oscar-winning actress says in voiceover narration. “Why do they call it the animal kingdom when it’s clearly run by queens?”

The series is Fierce Queens, looking at some of the strongest, most powerful female animals in the world.

These amazing animals include female cheetahs, baboons, hyenas and even insects, as Witherspoon invites viewers to “meet the females who give new meaning to eat, prey, love.”

“Fierce Queens” will be available on Quibi when the new streaming platform launches on April 6.