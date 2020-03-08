Amanda Bynes Calls Off Engagement Just Three Weeks After Proposal
By Sarah Curran.
Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have called things off, just three weeks after getting engaged on Valentine’s Day.
Michael revealed the break up to In Touch on Sunday, March 8.
After confirming the news, he added: “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”
Rumours of a split started swirling after 33-year-old Bynes recently deleted all pictures of her former fiancée from her Instagram page.
RELATED: Amanda Bynes Shares First Picture Of Her Fiance After Getting Engaged On Valentine's DayThe "She's the Man" star announced the engagement by posting a picture of her ring on Feb .14."Engaged to tha love of my life," she wrote, captioning an image of her left hand hoisting a massive emerald cut sparkler.RELATED: Amanda Bynes Appears To Have A Large New Face TattooBynes has yet to comment on today's announcement.
