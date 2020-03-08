Gwen Stefani Makes Suprise Appearance At Blake Shelton Concert For ‘Nobody But You’ Duet

Fans attending Blake Shelton’s Friday night concert at the Forum in Los Angeles received a sweet surprise when Shelton’s longtime love Gwen Stefani joined him during his show.

Shelton prowled the stage as he began singing his duet with Stefani, “Nobody But You”. As he sang, suddenly Stefani’s voice could be heard melding with his as the crowd roared in approval.

Then the No Doubt singer, wearing a fringed denim jacket and Daisy Duke-style short shorts, appeared from the darkness to join Shelton onstage,

Stefani later took to Instagram, revealing how special it was to “hop onstage w my best friend.”

In another Instagram post, she thanked Shelton for inviting her to sing with him “and giving me the opportunity to wear denim and diamond Fringe with a unicorn ponytail.”

Shelton and Stefani have been making it a habit to surprise their fans by appearing at each other’s shows.

Just last month, Shelton joined her for an unexpected duet on “Nobody But You” when she was performing in Las Vegas — watch: