Google Reveals List Of Most Searched Women 2020

In honour of International Women’s Day, Google have revealed their most searched for women of 2020.

On Sunday, March 8 the search-engine giants announced that pop star Taylor Swift, tennis ace Serena Williams and actress Awkwafina were among the female celebrities who people searched for most.

Google also released some inside data in honour of the occasion.

The company revealed that searches for “songs about girl power” reached an all-time high in the U.S, while search interest in “women’s empowerment” increased by over 330% since 2004.

Elsewhere, search interest in “women in tech” has increased by over 860% since 2004.

