Google Reveals List Of Most Searched Women 2020

By Sarah Curran.

Taylor Swift. Photo: Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images
Taylor Swift. Photo: Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images

In honour of International Women’s Day, Google have revealed their most searched for women of 2020.

On Sunday, March 8 the search-engine giants announced that pop star Taylor Swift, tennis ace Serena Williams and actress Awkwafina were among the female celebrities who people searched for most.

Awkwafina – Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Awkwafina – Matt Baron/Shutterstock

RELATED: Stars Celebrating International Women’s Day

Google also released some inside data in honour of the occasion.

The company revealed that searches for “songs about girl power” reached an all-time high in the U.S, while search interest in “women’s empowerment” increased by over 330% since 2004.

Elsewhere, search interest in “women in tech” has increased by over 860% since 2004.

RELATED: Taylor Swift And Shania Twain Share Their Favourite Female Artists For International Women’s Day

For more information, visit Google.com.

 

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP