Grammy-Nominated Rapper DaBaby Apologizes After Slapping Female Fan At Concert

DaBaby has apologized to a female fan whom he assaulted at one of his shows.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper offered the woman the chance to “fly out” so that the pair could “have an adult conversation” about what happened.

He said: “I do sincerely apologize. I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on that phone. Keep in mind that I couldn’t see cause you got the flash this close to me.”

DaBaby added: “We can get through that. I can fly you out. We can sit down and have an adult conversation. I would love to apologize to you in person.”

He concluded the video by insisting that the most important thing is that an incident like this one never happens again.