Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughters Have Both Had Recent Surgery In Essay For International Women’s Day

Angelina Jolie has penned a passionate essay for Time Magazine in honour of International Women’s Day.

The actress and mother of six took the opportunity to focus on the caring role of women and girls in society.

In the article, the 44-year-old “Maleficent” star revealed that daughters Zahara, 15, and Vivienne, 11, have both undergone recent surgery.

She began: “I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery.

“They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write.”

Jolie then discussed how her daughters cared for one another throughout the healing process.

She continued: “My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.”

The Oscar-winner emphasized how important it is that little girls’ softness and openness “must be appreciated and not abused.”

She added: “So my wish on this day is that we value girls. Care for them. And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community.”

Jolie finished the essay by issuing in uplifting call: “My message to girls is, fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward.

“Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal.”