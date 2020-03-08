Natalia Bryant Pays Tribute To Late Dad Kobe and Sister Gigi At Winter Formal

The eldest daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant honoured her father as she headed to her winter formal this weekend.

17-year-old Natalia Bryant stood for a picture at a mural dedicated to Kobe and her little sister Gigi, who were both both tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

Proud mom Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share the sweet photo of her daughter posing against the beautiful painting ahead of the high school dance.

“❤️ my babies. Natalia. #winterformal,” wrote the the mom of four, captioning the post.

Vanessa’s friends and fans shared their support for the post in the comments.

“Beautiful to see her smile. Both Kobe and Gigi are shinning bright for you and the girls,” said Patty Rodriguez, while Khloe Kardashian responded with a string of love heart emojis.

