Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartfelt Messages To Daughters For International Women’s Day

Dwayne Johnson is honouring his two daughters on International Women’s Day.

The former wrestling, 47, star took to Instagram to share a heart melting video featuring his youngest child, one-year-old Tianna.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson And Scarlett Johansson Top Forbes Highest Paid Actors Lists

“I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine,” wrote the father of three.

In the empowering video, the actor asks his daughter “Can you say I’m a pretty girl?”

After pausing, he adds, “Even more importantly than that, can you say I’m an awesome girl. I’m a smart girl. I’m a very smart girl.”

He then asks her to repeat the words, “I can do anything.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Begins Training To Become A Fourth-Generation WWE Superstar

Johnson also shared a selfie of himself and his four-year-old daughter Jasmine.

He said: “Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day.”

Earlier in the day, Johnson posted a poignant picture with his eldest daughter Simone, 18.

He wrote: “Proud of you and as you go down the road, I’ll always have your back.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson And Oprah Winfrey Drink Tequila Toast To His Late Father