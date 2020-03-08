Katy Perry Calls Danny La Rota The Most Original ‘American Idol’ Contestant

“American Idol” judge Katy Perry dubbed a student dentist the “most original contestant” of the series so far.

Danny La Rota from Birmingham, Alabama took a break from learning about canines and molars to audition for season 18 of the singing contest.

Accompanied by his guitar, the quirky performer belted out his own unique version of of “Royals” by Lorde.

“You’re the most original person this season of ‘American Idol’ so far” gushed Perry afterwards.

La Rota received three “yes” votes from the judges, taking him through to the next round of the contest.

Speaking to WHAS11, the student later reflected on his audition: “Auditioning in front of Lionel Luke and Katy was ridiculous to me,” he said.

“It’s sort of like I blacked out, and I just woke up after and vaguely remember a dream. I remember when I first walked in, I was like wow these guys are beautiful.”

