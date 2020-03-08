Jay Z And Blue Ivy Enjoy Daddy-Daughter Time at Lakers Game

Jay Z and Blue Ivy shared the sweetest daddy-daughter date at a Sunday afternoon basketball game.

The 50-year-old music star and his eight-year-old daughter sat court side as the L.A. Lakers faced the L.A. Clippers in the Staples Centre, Los Angeles.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Blue looked stylish and grown up wearing a denim jacket, black leggings and a pair of Fendi boots.

Her hair was styled in long, curly braids, making her look a lot like her mom, Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Beyoncé.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were also in attendance at the game, which the Lakers won with a final score of 112 – 103.