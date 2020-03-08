Ed O’Neil Hilariously Tells Story About Embarrassing His Daughter In Front Of Leonardo DiCaprio On ‘The Ellen Show’

Veteran actor Ed O’Neill makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Monday, March 9.

The “Modern Family” star jokes about not being able to recognize celebrities and tells Ellen a hilarious story about introducing his daughters to Leonardo DiCaprio at a restaurant on Father’s Day.

Ed’s daughter Sophia has had a crush on the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star for years.

The incident happened in Rao’s Italian restaurant in Hollywood.

O’Neil recalls: “I said I wanted to go to Rao’s for father’s day. When my older daughter found out she freaked out. She said ‘It’s too far to go, can’t it be in Santa Monica where we live?’, and that sort of thing. I like Rao’s, so we went and sat down in a little booth.”

He continues: “She was on her phone and I saw her look up and all of a sudden it was like she was stricken! I really thought something was wrong with her.

“I turned around and I saw a party coming in. They sat near us and it was Leo DiCaprio. My daughter has had a crush on Leo since “Romeo and Juliet”, so she freaked out.”

After DiCaprio said hello to O’Neil, he introduced the heartthrob to his daughters.

“All of a sudden I heard ‘Hey Ed, happy father’s day.’ I said ‘Oh thanks Leo, is that your father?’ Because he was with his dad.

“On the way out he said to my daughter, ‘Sophia, it was really nice meeting you sweetheart.'”

He adds: “We got in the car and she was comatosed, so I said ‘Rao’s isn’t really all that far to go?'”