Wheel-Chair Bound Marna Michele Wows The Judges On ‘American Idol’

Marna Michele gave the judges a “Million Reasons” to say “yes” when she auditioned for the show.

The wheelchair user — who was born with rare disability called arthrogryposis — revealed her dreams of becoming a role model.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest before her audition, the secretary said: “There’s not a lot of role models — I love saying role models because it’s punny as well — but there’s not a lot of role models that are in powered wheel chairs.

“And I’m in a big powered wheelchair and people get distracted by that and then I sing and there like, ‘Oh!’ And they forget about the powered wheel chair so I want to be that icon for people.”

After belting out a powerful rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Million Dreams”, the singer received three yes votes from the judges, meaning that she will “roll on” to the next round of the competition in Hollywood.