Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Take Part In Viral Drake ‘Flip The Switch’ Challenge

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are joining in with the “Flip the Switch” TikTok challenge.

The viral challenge sees social media users dance to Drake’s “Nonstop”, then when he says the words “I flipped the switch” at the start of the track, that’s when they switch positions and clothing.

J.Lo dons a white dress with a waist belt for the clip, dancing like the pro that she is, before Rodriguez is then seen in the figure-hugging ensemble.

Lopez ends up being drowned in her other half’s blazer and shirt.

This certainly isn’t the first of the TikTok challenge we’ve seen this weekend.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon created one on “Saturday Night Live”.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

See more from Warren’s “SNL” appearance in the clip below.

