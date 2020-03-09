Katy Perry Calls 16-Year-Old Olivia Ximines ‘A Young Brandy’ After Incredible ‘American Idol’ Audition

One 16-year-old, in particular, impressed the “American Idol” judges during Sunday’s show.

Olivia Ximines belted out “Language” by Tori Kelly, with her stunning vocals and incredible dance performance at the start earning her a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Katy Perry gushed, “I think you have a phenomenal voice on you. You can hear that you are 16, that’s OK.

“You are a delight, you have such a joy and a positivity around you,” as Luke Bryan shared Perry’s sentiment.

Perry exclaimed, “It’s like Brandy!”

RELATED: Katy Perry Calls Danny La Rota The Most Original ‘American Idol’ Contestant

Ximines, from California, was joined by her fellow Orange Vista High School troupe dancers at the start of the clip.

The group looked more nervous than she was as they listened to her perform after delivering an epic performance themselves.

RELATED: Ren Patrick Auditions For Katy Perry 7 Years After ‘American Idol’ Judge Advised Her To ‘Dump’ Her Abusive Boyfriend

See Ximines’ reaction to getting three yeses in the clip above.