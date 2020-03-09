Coldplay Cover Prince’s ‘1999’ In New Tiny Desk Concert

A tiny concert was the perfect place for Coldplay to pay tribute to Prince.

This week, the band stopped by the NPR offices to perform a Tiny Desk concert in celebration of their new album Everyday Life.

RELATED: Coldplay Go Back To School In ‘Champion Of The World’ Video

Along with the tracks “Cry Cry Cry”, “Broken”, and “Champion Of The World”, all from the new album, Coldplay also performed their older hit “Viva La Vida” and a Prince cover.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Directs Coldplay’s Cute New Music Video For ‘Cry Cry Cry’

Accompanied by a whole crew of backup vocalists from the For Love Choir, the band performed the late artist’s hit “1999”.