Katy Perry Pays Heartbreaking Tribute As Her Grandma Ann Pearl Hudson Dies At Age 99

Katy Perry paid tribute to her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson after she passed away Sunday at age 99.

Perry shared a Spotify link to “Deep Peace” by Bill Douglas on Twitter, writing: “May she rest in deep peace.”

a song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. ♥️Ann Pearl Hudson♥️https://t.co/VYXT8mbbIY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 9, 2020

She then posted a lengthy message on Instagram alongside numerous photos.

The caption included: “She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.”

Hudson was a favourite among Perry’s army of fans after she appeared in her 3D concert film “Part Of Me”.

Fans sent their condolences online.

stay strong bb we’re sending you & your family our prayers we love you 🤍🤍🤍 — Perry Crave ★ (@perrycrave) March 9, 2020

rest in peace grandma ann 🥺 — 𝙈 (@muhsprism) March 9, 2020

Stay strong Katy. We love you❤️ pic.twitter.com/K4hDwsdYEr — 1984 (@katyisbae_lb) March 9, 2020

Sending love to you and your family Katy ! 💔

I couldn’t post the whole video

Enjoy the trimmed version. #RIPGrandmaAnn pic.twitter.com/ATE5TvVezS — Niklas (@swishgodkaty) March 9, 2020

The tragic news comes just days after Perry confirmed she was expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The singer told the crowd during a performance at the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday that she was hoping for a little girl.

Perry made the comments while talking about celebrating International Women’s Day.

Bloom is already dad to a son, nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.