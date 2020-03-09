Young Wheelchair Dancer Wows Melissa McCarthy On ‘Little Big Shots’

Melissa McCarthy just made a girl’s dreams come true.

Young wheelchair dancer Mayli Gibson was featured on the new episode of “Little Big Shots”, wowing the host and the audience with her amazing moves.

Gibson was born with spina bifida, which caused paralysis in the lower half of her body.

“I can do anything that I want to, I just do it a little different,” she told McCarthy.

The host also presented Gibson and her family with a donation of $10,000.

Viewers at home, meanwhile, were overwhelmed with emotion by the dance performance.