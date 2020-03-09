Daniel Craig Goes Shirtless And Talks Final ‘Bond’ Outing In New ‘GQ’ Issue

It’s been a long, hard road to get to Daniel Craig’s final “Bond” movie.

The 52-year-old “No Time to Die” star is on the cover of the new GQ magazine, and in the issue he discusses the much-anticipated film, whose release was recently delayed seven months to Nov. 25.

“I’m okay. I don’t think I would have been if I’d done the last film and that had been it,” Craig says of the imminent end to his take on James Bond. “But this, I’m like…, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get on with it. I’m fine.'”

The actor also recalls his initial hesitation when offered the iconic role when he was 37.

“I could be anonymous in the world. It was genuinely like, ‘My life is going to get f**ked if I do this,'” he says. “It was literally like, ‘F**k off. I don’t f**king want this. How dare you? How dare you offer this to me?’ It’s just ludicrous. But it was all self-defence.”

Daniel Craig. Photo: Lachlan Bailey, exclusively for GQ

Craig also explains that part of the reason it’s taken five years to bring “No Time to Die” to the screen was his own exhaustion.

“I was never going to do one again,” he says. “I was like, ‘Is this work really genuinely worth this, this whole thing?’ And I didn’t feel… I physically felt really low. So the prospect of doing another movie was just like, it was way off the cards. And that’s why it has been five years.”

Since “Casino Royale”, Craig’s approach to the Bond character has been more psychologically focused than past iterations.

“He is really f**king dark. I think it’s more interesting. I know we can’t have him having amphetamines and speed and doing all these things. But inside, I know I’m doing that,” he explains. “And I wanted to inform the part and say that’s what he is. He’s kind of a f**k-up. Because this job would f**k you up.”