Keira Knightley Admits Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Now Seen ‘All’ The Fairy Tale Movies Despite Previously ‘Banning’ Some Of Them

Keira Knightley admits her daughter Edie, 4, has now seen all the fairy tale films despite the actress previously saying they might be banned in their household.

Knightley, who said she wasn’t a fan of some of the messages the movies sent out, tells NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, Porter magazine: “She’s watched all of them now. When we watched ‘Sleeping Beauty’, she said, ‘It’s not OK, that man kissed her without her permission!’

“I can’t tell you how pleased I was. If I don’t do anything else, I’ve managed to drum that in!”

Knightley is married to Klaxons musician James Righton. The pair also share baby daughter Delilah.

They tend to keep their family life on the down-low.

Credit: Vanina Sorrenti/Porter/NET-A-PORTER.COM

The “Misbehaviour” actress’s comments come after she sparked controversy back in 2018 by sharing some of the flicks she probably wouldn’t be allowing her daughter to watch.

Credit: Vanina Sorrenti/Porter/NET-A-PORTER.COM

She previously told USA Today: “I’m being very careful about fairy tales with my kid because I don’t like the message that a lot of them have.

“So ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been banned. ‘Cinderella’ has been banned. I haven’t looked at ‘Snow White’ again, but that may be banned, as well.”