Iconic ‘Seventh Seal’ Actor Max Von Sydow Passes Away At 90

Swedish actor Max von Sydow died Sunday at the age of 90.

“Is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, on March 8, 2020,” the actor’s wife Catherine said in a statement shared with Deadline.

With a career spanning eight decades, von Sydow came to prominence working with acclaimed director Ingmar Bergman on films such as “The Seventh Seal” and “Wild Strawberries”.

He made his American film debut in the 1965 biblical epic “The Greatest Story Ever Told”, and went on to star in films such as “The Exorcist”, “Flash Gordon”, and “Dune”.

Von Sydow kept active in recent years, appearing in “Minority Report”, “Shutter Island”, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Game of Thrones”.

He was nominated twice for Oscars — in 1987 for his lead performance in “Pelle The Conqueror”, and again in 2011 for his supporting turn in “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”.

Tributes to the late, great actor poured in on Twitter upon release of the sad news.

Max von Sydow, best known for his work with Ingmar Bergman (https://t.co/FSoRXDFQhv) and once hailed as the “greatest actor alive” (https://t.co/U01ifztMyj), has died. He was 90.https://t.co/3Dg8M5fqsT pic.twitter.com/ypxUoLLjgA — The Daily (@CriterionDaily) March 9, 2020

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020

RIP Max Von Sydow, finally free of this tiresome planet. pic.twitter.com/NX4EWRW43O — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 9, 2020