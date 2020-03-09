Neil Diamond Returns To The Stage To Belt Out Hits At Las Vegas Charity Gala Two Years After Announcing Retirement

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

Neil Diamond made his big surprise return to the Las Vegas stage Saturday after retiring two years ago following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Diamond belted out a series of smash hits at the Vegas fundraiser, the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala, getting the crowd singing along to “Cracklin’ Rose”, “Love On The Rocks”, and, of course, “Sweet Caroline”, among others.

The event was held at the MGM Grand Arena.

Neil Diamond performs onstage at the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive ‘Power of Love Gala’ benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

The singer told the crowd, according to the Daily Mail: “God bless us; each and every one of us.”

It’s thought this could be Diamond’s farewell performance.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Chris Isaak were among the performers paying tribute to Diamond at the gig.

Cyrus sang “I’m A Believer”, while Isaak belted out “Solitary Man”.

(L-R) Neil Diamond, Jimmy Kimmel, Sammy Hagar, Chris Isaak and Katlyn Nichol perform onstage at the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive ‘Power of Love Gala’ benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Jimmy Kimmel introduced Diamond, who announced he was walking away from the industry during his 50th-anniversary tour, calling March 7 “Neil Diamond Day”.

Diamond was just set to watch the other performers cover his songs at the bash, which raised money for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.