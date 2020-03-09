LeBron James’ ‘I Promise’ School Gets The Spotlight In Trailer For Quibi Series

LeBron James has dedicated himself to kids’ education, and now fans will see the results.

On Monday the trailer for the upcoming Quibi documentary series “I Promise” debuted.

The series follows the first year of classes at the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio, which opened its doors to students of the Akron Public School District in 2018.

According to a press release, the documentary “will tell the story of LeBron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures. The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron.”

James says in the trailer, “When you grow up in the inner-city, in the projects, no one cares about you. The goal of this school is to have these kids feel like superheroes.”

In November 2019, James announced plans to expand on the initiate with the I Promise Village, which will provide transitional housing for families of students at the school.