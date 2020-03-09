Scarlett Johansson Goes Back To The Beginning In New ‘Black Widow’ Trailer

The final trailer for Marvel’s “Black Widow” has landed.

The new look at the movie sees Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff return home for one last mission. The events of “Black Widow” take place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame” and focuses on Romanoff’s rise to become a super-spy in Russia’s top-secret training program that brainwashes girls into becoming skilled assassins.

Romanoff’s familial bonds are showcased in the trailer, highlighting her relationship with her sister-in-arms, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour).

“Black Widow” kicks off phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on May 1.