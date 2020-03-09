Kelly Clarkson Performs Incredible Cover Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” performance was a cover of Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me”.

Once again, Clarkson showed off her impressive vocal range delivering the emotional lyrics.

The singer looked as stunning as ever during the performance, donning a snakeskin-print dress, which she teamed with a curled down ‘do and hoop earrings.

Clarkson’s version of the hit track was slightly rockier than the original, with her being joined onstage by her “Kelly Clarkson Show” band.

The performance was to mark Gomez’s appearance on the show.

During the interview, she spoke about her latest album Rare being her most honest album yet.

She also revealed the LP helped her find her own identity and voice.

See more in the clip below.