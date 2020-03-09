Kristin Cavallari Explains Why Her Kids Don’t Appear In Her Reality TV Show

Kristin Cavallari is one busy lady.

The 33-year-old reality TV star made her debut on “Laguna Beach” in 2004 and headed to “The Hills” in 2009; now, she’s the star of her very own reality series “Very Cavallari”, bestselling author, and entrepreneur of her home, apparel, and jewellery line, Uncommon James.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante at the Uncommon James SS20 launch event in Los Angeles, Cavallari discusses her “Hills” family and season 3 of her hit reality show.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Juggles Family, Friends And Her Business In A New Trailer For Season Three Of ‘Very Cavallari’

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Although she admits she hasn’t seen a single episode of “The Hills: New Beginnings”, which involves some of the show’s original cast members, Cavallari reveals she still keeps in touch with her former co-stars.

“I was just with Heidi [Montag] and Audrina [Patridge]. They came to film an episode of ‘Very Cavallari’, which was a ton of fun,” she says. “I talk to Brody [Jenner], I talk to Stephen [Colletti]. There’s a lot of people that I still speak to.”

RELATED: ‘The Hills’ Stars Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag, And Audrina Patridge Reunite, Bring Up Lauren Conrad Drama

In season 3 of “Very Cavallari”, fans continue to see the highs and lows of her busy and entertaining life from the skyline of Music City, a.k.a. Nashville. The show also takes a closer look at her life with her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, which she admits is one of the biggest challenges of filming.

“If maybe you’re fighting and then all of a sudden you have to go film this scene, Its like, ‘Okay, we can talk about this later but we have to go and put on a happy face right now and pretend things are fine.’ That can be really challenging,” she admits. “Sometimes you’re just not in the mood.”

Fans of the show also know Cavallari is not one to expose her children – Saylor James, 4, Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Camden Jack, 7 – and there’s a reason for that.

“Of course, there’s moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, I think my kids look adorable and I’d love to share that part of my world with everybody,’ but I’m doing it for my kids,” admits the mother of three. “I just want to be able to give them the freedom to make that decision when they’re old enough.”

She adds: “I will support anything that you want to do absolutely but I think as long as you’re living under my roof I would say no.”

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Says ‘Very Cavallari’ Season 3 ‘Isn’t About The Staff’

“Very Cavallari” airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.