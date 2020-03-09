British High Schooler Apologizes To Prince Harry For ‘Cuddling’ Meghan Markle

A British high school student apologized for getting a little too close to Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex visited 16-year-old Aker Okoye’s school in London on Friday to mark International Women’s Day.

When Markle called on a “brave young man” to come up to the stage, Okoye took the opportunity.

The student gave Markle a hug and then appeared to lean in for a kiss on the cheek.

“She really is beautiful, innit,” he told his classmates to a big round of applause.

Meghan Markle and Aker Okoye. Photo: Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

But later, Okoye wrote a letter to Prince Harry, published in The Sun, which read, “I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife,” explaining that he was “just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school.”

Adding that he hoped to meet Harry one day, Okoye wished the couple “good luck for the future.”

Appearing Monday on “Good Morning Britain’, the student joked about the response he received to the moment.

“There was an Instagram comment on a post that I was on, and they said if I’m dead in the next six months we know who sent the hit out,” he said. “I thought, Ooh, let me cover myself.”