Billie Lourd: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Was ‘Incredible, Painful, Surreal’ Without Mom Carrie Fisher

A new documentary looking at the making of “Star Wars: The Rise Of SKywalker” has stars Billie Lourd and Daisy Ridley discussing the emotional and physical challenges of working in light of the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Lourd, the 27-year-old daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd, appears in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy as Lieutenant Connix. She helped chronicle how filmmaker J.J. Abrams incorporated Leia into the final chapter of the saga, filmed after Fisher’s 2016 death.

Billie Lourd opens about her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in a new feature-length documentary, which goes behind the scenes of @StarWars: #TheRiseofSkywalker. https://t.co/g1MCbR50vO pic.twitter.com/W1h3taFhtx — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 9, 2020

RELATED: ‘Star Wars’ Book Reveals Identity Of Rey’s Dad And Fans Are Freaking Out

“It’s kind of a gift from her or her forcing us to make a decision to make her the star of the movie. Probably both,” she says in a clip from the feature-length doc on “Good Morning America”. The behind-the-scenes look at “The Rise Of Skywalker” is one of the bonuses included with the film’s digital release on March 17.

“We’re able to sort of recreate everything kind of faithfully as it was on the day, building our movie around her,” added Patrick Tubach, visual effects supervisor. “And so that involves figuring out the staging of the other characters as well.”

Acting opposite a scene without Fisher physically present was emotional for Ridley.

“The reality of having to do a scene with someone who isn’t actually there was very difficult,” she says. “I sort of had to walk off and have a moment.”

RELATED: ‘Star Wars‘ Actor Joonas Suotamo Names Newborn Daugher After His Character Chewbacca

Makeup designer Amanda Knight says filming without Fisher was difficult for all of the cast and crew, but sharing stories about the actress made it a touching experience for all.

“It was a hard day, but it was a good day,” she explains. “We’ve had tears and we’ve had, you know, memories. The fact there were so many people around talking so fondly of her and sharing, you know, our memories of her, and with Billie being able to listen to what people think of her mom, was moving.”

“Being back has been incredible, painful, surreal — all of the adjectives that you can come up with probably I felt,” Lourd adds. “I’m so happy and she would be happy that it’s her movie too.”