John Oliver Slams Disney-Owned Streaming Service For Censoring His Jokes About Disney

John Oliver has got a bone to pick with Disney.

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight”, the host pointed to an issue that has arisen with his show in India.

In the country, the show airs online on the Disney-owned streaming platform Hotstar.

But as Oliver explained, the “Last Week Tonight” for Indians has some slight differences from the one available to viewers around the world.

Specifically, Oliver has learned that Hotstar has actually edited out parts of the show in which he makes anti-Disney comments and jokes.

In one example from a previous show, the comedian used a clip from a 1980s census ad featuring Mickey Mouse, making a joke about the cartoon character being a cocaine addict.

But on Hotstar, the clip was edited to remove the cocaine joke.

“Did you catch that? That barely noticeable moment when they smashed to an unflattering close-up of my face. You probably didn’t, because it fits so seamlessly with the familiar rhythms and consistent visual style of this television show,” Oliver said.

“Why did they do that? It’s hard to say, but it might be because Hotstar is actually owned by Disney, and they seem extra-sensitive about Disney references.”

Oliver pointed out he actually starred in the recent “Lion King” remake for Disney.

“And let me say this to Hotstar right now. If you think that you have to remove anything that reflects poorly on Disney from this show, I have some bad news for you, my friend,” he said. “I’m f**king Zazu right here. Everything that comes out of this beak is a ‘Disney Fact’.

“If I say that Cogsworth collects Nazi memorabilia, guess what? That’s canon, baby. That’s a ‘Disney f**king Fact’ right there. And for the foreseeable future, Hotstar, you can look forward to learning a lot more of them on this show because we’re going to be sliding them into our stories like Chip and Dale slid into Richard Gere. That’s right — ‘Disney Fact,’ motherf**kers.”