Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Join Prince William And Kate Middleton At Commonwealth Day Service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey Monday.

The event, held to mark Commonwealth Day, saw the Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, also attend alongside Prince Charles and Camilla.

Meghan stunned in a green ensemble, holding Harry’s hand as the pair made their way inside the ceremony.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

According to the BBC, the event is Harry and Meghan’s final public appearance as working members of the Royal Family.

They’ll officially step down as senior royals on March 31.

Monday marked the first time the Sussexes have appeared with other royals since their shock announcement back in January.

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Unlike last year, Harry and Meghan and William and Kate went straight to their seats at the ceremony instead of taking part in the procession.

The Commonwealth theme for 2020 is “Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming”, placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Monday’s service celebrates the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all.

A reflection is being given by international boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua, with singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David performing.

Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Harry and Meghan’s latest appearance comes after they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London Thursday, before visiting the Mountbatten Festival of Music Saturday.