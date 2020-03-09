Luke Bryan Helps Mud-Covered Country Singer Fix His Guitar Before He Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges With Impressive Audition

Country singer Zack Dobbins had a little help from Luke Bryan during his “American Idol” audition Sunday.

Dobbins, 19, from Clay, West Virginia, belted out an original track, “Miss Use”, but not before Bryan helped tune his guitar.

The singer explained how he didn’t know much about singing and told viewers how he’d driven his very muddy 1993 Ford F-150 to the audition.

Dobbins thanked Bryan for his help, adding: “That’s what you get when you’re in the business,” to which the star replied, “[It] took 20 years to get that ear.”

Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie loved Dobbins’ down-to-earth attitude and country sound.

Perry told him, “Zack, I don’t think you know what you’re doing. I don’t think you need to know what you’re doing. Yeah, a lot of these people out here, they’re polished. They’ve been to some fancy school. They know blah, blah, blah. They can’t sing half as good as you.”

Bryan added, “We’re going to teach you a little bit about singing along the way,” before joking: “We got to get that asphalt out of your fingernails.”

See Dobbins’ reaction to nabbing himself a golden ticket to Hollywood in the clip above.