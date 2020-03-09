Jason Derulo’s TikTok Skillet Cookie Has Twitter Confused And Amazed

Jason Derulo loves very big cookies.
This week, the ringer shared a video on TikTok of himself preparing a giant skillet cookie with extras like Oreos and Reese cups baked inside.
The video went viral on TikTok, picking up more than 12 million views and becoming Derulo’s most-viewed video to date.
After a user shared the video on Twitter, Derulo fans were delighted and confused by what possessed him to make the cookie and film it.
Derulo has yet to respond to his viral success.