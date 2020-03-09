Jason Derulo’s TikTok Skillet Cookie Has Twitter Confused And Amazed

Jason Derulo loves very big cookies.

This week, the ringer shared a video on TikTok of himself preparing a giant skillet cookie with extras like Oreos and Reese cups baked inside.

i’ve spent 20 minutes trying to figure out why jason derulo made this pic.twitter.com/5p0Qw31piF — Weston Koury (@Wes10) March 8, 2020

The video went viral on TikTok, picking up more than 12 million views and becoming Derulo’s most-viewed video to date.

After a user shared the video on Twitter, Derulo fans were delighted and confused by what possessed him to make the cookie and film it.

POV: you're in Jason Derulo's oven pic.twitter.com/GYCDglGImR — MICHIGAN! VOTE BERNIE TUESDAY (@WiredHoney) March 9, 2020

just woke up in jason derulo’s oven please help pic.twitter.com/cj8GUZqHXg — kinetic 🌹 (@ucftroII) March 9, 2020

why is jason derulo teaching me how to make a cookie cake? pic.twitter.com/cFQegfxiag — michael (@michellefghjkl) March 8, 2020

Derulo has yet to respond to his viral success.