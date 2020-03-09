‘Supernatural’ Cast Makes Emergency Landing After Plane Engine Explodes

Things got really scary for the cast of “Supernatural” on a recent flight.
Jense Ackles, Misha Collins, Alex Calvery and Richard Speight were travelling to a “Supernatural” convention in Las Vegas when they had to make an emergency landing after one of the plane’s engines exploded.
Appearing at the convention, Collins said that Ackles remarked upon safely landing that he will never be flying again.
Speight said that the incident caused some serious bonding between the castmates.
As it turns out, the private plane actually belonged to co-star Jared Padalecki, though he was not on board at the time.