‘Supernatural’ Cast Makes Emergency Landing After Plane Engine Explodes

Things got really scary for the cast of “Supernatural” on a recent flight.

Jense Ackles, Misha Collins, Alex Calvery and Richard Speight were travelling to a “Supernatural” convention in Las Vegas when they had to make an emergency landing after one of the plane’s engines exploded.

Appearing at the convention, Collins said that Ackles remarked upon safely landing that he will never be flying again.

.@mishacollins : we had a plane problem last night and had to turn around and we're all texting loved ones and @JensenAckles is like it's fine. We landed and he's like I'm never flying again. #spnlv pic.twitter.com/mW8MLoMZzN — Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) March 8, 2020

Speight said that the incident caused some serious bonding between the castmates.

As it turns out, the private plane actually belonged to co-star Jared Padalecki, though he was not on board at the time.