‘Supernatural’ Cast Makes Emergency Landing After Plane Engine Explodes

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Colin Bentley / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images
Photo: Colin Bentley / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images

Things got really scary for the cast of “Supernatural” on a recent flight.

Jense Ackles, Misha Collins, Alex Calvery and Richard Speight were travelling to a “Supernatural” convention in Las Vegas when they had to make an emergency landing after one of the plane’s engines exploded.

RELATED: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Misha Collins Is In Recovery After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Appearing at the convention, Collins said that Ackles remarked upon safely landing that he will never be flying again.

Speight said that the incident caused some serious bonding between the castmates.

RELATED: Jared Padalecki And His ‘Supernatural’ Co-Star Jensen Ackles Both Address His Recent Arrest

As it turns out, the private plane actually belonged to co-star Jared Padalecki, though he was not on board at the time.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP