‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Natalie Dormer Joins Hundreds Of People At International Women’s Day March In London

“Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer joined hundreds of people in London on Sunday at an International Women’s Day march.

Dormer and other activists were pictured walking behind a banner down Whitehall road, with marchers holding up signs that read things like “no climate justice without gender justice” and “sisters not strangers.”

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

Dormer joined the likes of “1917” star George MacKay, singers Raye and Emeli Sandé and “Great British Bake Off” presenter Sandy Toksvig at the event.

The march put emphasis on the growing climate crisis and the impact it’s having on women in some of the poorer parts of the world.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 08: Emeli Sande, Natalie Dormer and Sandi Toksvig during the #March4Women 2020 rally at Southbank Centre on March 08, 2020 in London, England. The event is to mark International Women’s Day. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

RELATED: Madison Beer Opens Up About Leaked Nudes In International Women’s Day Message

The actress told PA of the march, according to the Evening Standard: “It feels a nonsense to me that we are even having this debate in a country like Britain.”

“Obviously different areas of the world develop at different times and women have to fight at different rates but for us, in a cosmopolitan country, it is absolutely ludicrous that this is not sorted.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartfelt Messages To Daughters For International Women’s Day

MacKay added, “Representation (on screen) is obviously very important but often times you don’t realize that behind the camera so much of it is led by women – written by women, directed by women.”

“You get used to what you know, especially for me, my blindness has been that I haven’t questioned anything because to be frank it’s worked for me,” the actor went on. “I’ve always seen myself represented and I’ve never questioned why I haven’t walked into a room and felt compromised. I think sometimes you know what you know and I think it takes something to make you question it.”