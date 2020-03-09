The Wine Business Is Calling In First ‘Uncorked’ Trailer

Chasing your dreams isn’t always easy.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new film “Uncorked” starring Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash and more.

Athie plays Elijah in the film, an aspiring sommelier whose wine dreams bump up against his father’s expectation that he will take over the family barbecue joint.

But soon a family tragedy forces the father and son to slow things down and meet each other on their own terms.

Netflix

Written and directed by Prentice Penny, the film also stars Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette, Bernard David Jones and Meera Rohit Kumbhani.

“Uncorked” premieres March 27.