Tom Brady To Launch 199 Productions: ‘Exciting Times Are Ahead’

Tom Brady is venturing away from football.

The NFL superstar announced his new project, a production company called 199 Productions to develop original content like documentaries, feature films and TV shows.

And Brady already has the company’s first project, teaming up with “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo to produce a brand new 3D adventure “Unseen Football”.

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Studios, whose creative vision and unrivalled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Brady said in a statement. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring ‘Unseen Football’ to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy.”

The name 199 Productions also sits close to Brady’s heart as an ode to being drafted by the New England Patriots in the second-to-last round of the 2000 NFL draft as the 199th pick.

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

He added, “Stay tuned… exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.”

More details surrounding 199 Productions and “Unseen Football” are expected later in the year.