Gayle King Tells Oprah Winfrey How She’s Doing Following That ‘Very Painful’ Kobe Bryant Interview Backlash

Gayle King spoke to Oprah Winfrey about that backlash she received after that candid new interview she did during the final stop of her “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour”.

King was criticized by the likes of Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent after she referenced the 2003 rape allegations made against Kobe Bryant in a “CBS This Morning” interview with Lisa Leslie following the basketball star’s tragic death in January.

When asked if she’s been able to move on from the negativity and death threats, King said: “I have moved on. Is there a scab? Yeah. But I have moved on.”

“I put on my game face and my big girl pants, because I never lost sight of who I was, what I believe I am, and my intention. I’ve never lost sight of that. But it certainly was a learning curve, and it was very painful.”

Winfrey added, “In every circumstance, I think this is something for us to remember. It’s not the people who are being mean, it’s not the badness, it’s not the vitriol that’s being put into the world, but it’s the good people who remain silent that becomes so hurtful.”

“I think we can disagree politically, we can disagree socially, if you want to, but I just think humanity should prevail always,” King continued.

“I think we still have to figure out a way to navigate that with each other. That we can disagree, and you can be mad at me even, but you can’t speak to me the way I was spoken to and threatened.”

King also said when asked what she’d learned from the events of the last few weeks, “I don’t know, it just made me see that help comes from unexpected places. You know, I always try to operate from the ‘do no harm.’ When you talk about ‘do no harm,’ that was certainly my intention in doing that story and doing that interview.”

“And the intention certainly didn’t align with the impact of the fallout that happened from that. But what got to me was the vitriol and the vulgarity that was just unleashed at me in ways that I couldn’t even understand where that was coming from. So I say you may disagree with a story, you may disagree with the way I do the story. It’s just not fair or okay to be as vulgar and as hateful as what I experienced.”