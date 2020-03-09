Creed’s Scott Stapp Commemorates His Sobriety With New Single ‘Survivor’

Scott Stapp has chosen his next single, and it’s a meaningful one.

On Monday, the Creed frontman announced that he will be releasing the song “Survivor” as the next single off his 2019 album The Space Between the Shadows.

RELATED: Scott Stapp Brings Son On Stage To Sing ‘Face Of The Sun’ With Him

In the song, Stapp sings about his real life struggles with addiction and depression, marking his current sobriety.

“I’ll never bow down, never own defeat / ‘Cause you messed with a fighter / I stand here baptized by the fire / A survivor,” he sings.

Also on Monday, Stapp unveiled a new video for ChildFund set to his song “Wake Up Call.”

The video features the singer doing charity work to help kids in need.

RELATED: Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Drops Powerful New Single ‘Name’

“ChildFund has created a network to give these kids a fighting chance of overcoming the reality they were born into,” Stapp said in a statement to People. “Children in need don’t have to become victims of neglect.”

Meanwhile, Stapp announced his upcoming The Survivor Tour will kick off in Apopka, Fla. in April.