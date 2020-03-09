Cannes Film Festival Organizers Say ‘Nothing Has Changed’ Regarding New Ban On Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

A general view of the Palais du Festival covered by giant canvases of the official poster for the 61st Cannes Film Festival - Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival will proceed as scheduled.

“Nothing has changed our end,” a spokesperson for the famed festival told the Guardian. “The festival staff are currently working. The festival heads are liaising with the city hall of Cannes and the prefecture, and will take all the mandatory measures to follow the legislation.” Cannes is scheduled to begin on May 23.

The response comes after French authorities put a ban on gatherings over 1,000 people in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on Sunday. The latest announcement comes after Thursday’s ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in an enclosed space until the end of May. The largest of the festival’s theatres is the Palais des Festivals, which seats 2,300 people.

On Friday, organizers sent an email re-confirming films slated to play the prestigious festival will be announced in a press conference on April 16 and that accreditation requests to attend the festival were up nine per cent this year. Last year’s festival saw the premieres of “Parasite”, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, “Rocketman”, “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire”, “Pain & Glory” and “The Lighthouse”, the Mediterranean festival is generally considered the kickoff to the awards race.

Venice and Toronto film festivals, which are more than five months away, are said to be monitoring outbreak situations at this time.

On Friday, the SXSW, which includes a film, interactive, and music festival, cancelled its annual event due to the spread of coronavirus. The film and interactive portions of the festival were set to kick off on March 12.