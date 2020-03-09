John Krasinski Talks Bringing ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ To Life

If you haven’t watched John Krasinksi’s 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place”, read no further.

Once again stepping behind-the-camera to direct, Krasinski jokes that he’s “an idiot” for killing his character off in the first film.

“I think my character got to be in this movie a lot more in spirit than I ever expected it. I think the idea of the second movie to me was always, is after I said I wouldn’t do a second one because the first one was as perfect an experience as I could have,” he tells ET Canada. For the director, it was all about letting actress Millicent Simmonds, 17, shine.

“The fact that Millie could be the lead character of a movie, not just her as an actress but her as a character. This idea that she could actually take everything about my character in the first one and bring it to the second one so it was a really, really special experience,” he says of the deaf actress.

“A Quiet Place Part II” sees the Abbott family leave their home to face the silent world of creatures who hunt based on sound. Krasinski’s real-life wife Emily Blunt returns for the sequel, joining franchise newbies Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

“It was really fun to act in the first one and direct it because there’s actually a sense that you can create a space and an environment for the actors when you’re actually in it — when you’re not the disembodied head behind a screen yelling ‘cut’ and all the magic falls to the floor,” Krasinski says. “But in this one, I really got to pay more attention to everything everyone was doing. It was more of a sort of ‘run and gun’ situation whereas this was really fun.”

“I had a thousand more sandboxes to play in and a thousand more departments to play with because it’s a much bigger movie,” he continues. “So I really got to pay attention and get a front-row seat to these performances and I really felt lucky.”

A Quiet Place Part II” opens in theatres on March 20.