Madonna Cancels Upcoming Concerts Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led Madonna to cancel a number of upcoming shows.

On Monday, Live Nation confirmed to NME that the singer will not be playing two upcoming shows on Tuesday and Wednesday in Paris.

The move comes after the French government placed a ban on public gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

Earlier this month, Madonna was forced to cancel her March 1 show in Paris after taking a fall on stage the week before.

A number of other artists have been forced to cancel shows due to COVID-19, including BTS, Green Day, Mariah Carey and Yungblud.

Meanwhile, the SXSW Festival in Austin was cancelled last week due to the outbreak and MGM delayed the release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” to November.